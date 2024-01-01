stock photo similar to Rich Whiskey
Hybrid

Rich Whiskey

Rich Whiskey is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of (OGKB x Gushers) x Zawtlatti. This strain tastes like chemical cookies, and produces ample resin for both flower and hash. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rich Whiskey, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

