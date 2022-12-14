Riddlez
Riddlez is a marijuana strain that combines Whitethorn Rose and Zkittlez. Riddlez by Heritage Hash Co took first place in the rosin category in the influential 2022 cannabis contest called the Ego Clash in Mendocino County, CA. We're still learning more about the Riddlez cannabis strain flavors and effects, leave a review if you've smoked Riddlez.
