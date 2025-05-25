Ring of Sour reviews
Ring of Sour strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Negative Effects
Ring of Sour strain flavors
Ring of Sour strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
m........3
May 25, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
A lil fruit a lil cheese my flower was sour on the exhale and in the lingering smoke… focused uplifting energetic happy high munchies included… Idk about all day smoke with this one tho.. I think too much will sit u down
t........r
May 8, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Focused
this buttery creamy hroinky has such a tasty flavor profile in rosin form, its a desert island candidate of all time for mid day choofs