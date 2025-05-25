Ring of Sour is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Ring of Sour is a cross of the strains Sour Power OG x Gary Poppins. Ring of Sour is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Ring of Sour is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.