Ring of Sour effects are mostly energizing.
Ring of Sour is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Ring of Sour is a cross of the strains Sour Power OG x Gary Poppins. Ring of Sour is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Ring of Sour is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ring of Sour strain reviews(2)
m........3
May 25, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
t........r
May 8, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Focused