  3. Rip City Purps
Indica

4.4 7 reviews

Rip City Purps

aka RCP

Rip City Purps

Rip City Purps is a mostly indica hybrid from Alphakronic Genes that pays homage to Portland, Oregon, the city where they got their start. By using their own hybrid Gobstopper, itself a cross of Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush, and then backcrossing it with the Purple Urkle, AKG has created a seed line that adds better production, faster veg times, and some floral notes to the dense, dank-grape flavored buds of the Purple Urkle. An indica designed for the Pacific Northwest, this line will do well outdoors and is resistant to powdery mildew.     

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Find Rip City Purps nearby

Photos

Lineage

Sin City Kush
Purple Urkle
Rip City Purps

Products with Rip City Purps

