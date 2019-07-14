ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Rise ‘n’ Shine is a sativa-dominant hybrid with relaxing effects. It was created by crossing Green Crack with Sour Bubble, and it inherits an aroma of sour mango. This strain is a great choice for any time of day, and is a wonderful introductory strain for cannabis novices.

TVs_Frank
Member since 2019
As a child of the 90's Straight Edge movement, I am 100% new to cannabis, but after suffering nearly 40 years with migraines and not being able to take any of the prescription drugs for them (I was on a migraine med when I had my stroke at 25), I decided to get my medical marijuana license and try t...
EnergeticFocusedHappyTinglyUplifted
windandrain
Member since 2016
Strong flavor profile: fruity and floral--heavy on geraniol. Bit of mood lift and giggles.
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Sour Bubble
Green Crack
Rise 'n' Shine

