Bred by The Farm Genetics, Rise ‘n’ Shine is a sativa-dominant hybrid with relaxing effects. It was created by crossing Green Crack with Sour Bubble, and it inherits an aroma of sour mango. This strain is a great choice for any time of day, and is a wonderful introductory strain for cannabis novices.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Rise ‘n’ Shine nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rise ‘n’ Shine nearby.
Lineage
Products with Rise ‘n’ Shine
Hang tight. We're looking for Rise ‘n’ Shine nearby.