  3. Rob Ford Kush
Hybrid

4.6 11 reviews

Rob Ford Kush

aka Rob Ford

Rob Ford Kush

A Toronto strain that gets its name from its sensationalized former mayor, Rob Ford Kush is a powerfully sleepy indica strain. Keep this one for a day when you want to get nothing done, because its heavy, sedating effects will keep you stagnant in full relaxation. Its plants bloom with overweight, round buds that exude pungent aromas of lemon and hashy kush.

11

