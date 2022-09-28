Robots
Robots effects are mostly energizing.
Robots potency is higher THC than average.
Robots is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and relaxed. Robots has 29% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Robots, before let us know! Leave a review.
