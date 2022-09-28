Rocky Road
Rocky Road effects are mostly energizing.
Rocky Road potency is higher THC than average.
Rocky Road is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and happy. Rocky Road has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rocky Road, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rocky Road sensations
Rocky Road helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
