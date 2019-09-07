An ACDC mother and an F4 Blueberry father come together to create this delicious 2:1 CBD:THC strain by Second Generation Genetics. With an aroma of wild roses and a flavor of tangy perfumed berries, Rosaberry may stimulate and focus consumers while helping to leave stress behind. Put this beautiful, flavorful, and effective CBD strain at the top of your list.
