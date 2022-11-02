Royal Cherry Diesel
Royal Cherry Diesel effects are mostly calming.
Royal Cherry Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Royal Cherry Diesel is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, creative, and euphoric. Royal Cherry Diesel has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Royal Cherry Diesel, before let us know! Leave a review.
Royal Cherry Diesel sensations
Royal Cherry Diesel helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
