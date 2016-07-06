Rubicon, 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup winner of Best CBD Flower, is a utilitarian indica-dominant hybrid. This 1:1 THC/CBD hybrid offers about 9% on either cannabinoid, creating a pleasant smoke for consumers seeking a mild body buzz with anti-inflammatory qualities. Use this strain to temper nausea and physical discomfort, or as an addition to any bowl or joint for complimentary CBD goodness.
