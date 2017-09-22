ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Savage Citrus Sunshine
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Savage Citrus Sunshine

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Savage Citrus Sunshine

Savage Citrus Sunshine

Savage Citrus Sunshine by Cereal Killer Genetics is a Citrus Sunshine Haze phenotype with potency on tap. Finishing in approximately 8 weeks and producing a dense crop of trichome-coated buds, Savage Citrus Sunshine offers highly potent flowering for consumers with high-potency needs. The strain emits a distinct grapefruit flavor with a hashy aftertaste and the effects “kick like Bruce Lee,” so says the Stinky Shaman. Enjoy Savage Citrus Sunshine to elevate mood and moderate minor physical discomfort, but beware, this strain’s physical and mental effects can be overwhelming for unseasoned consumers. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
The name intrigued me, so I tried some. I enjoyed all of the visuals of CSS; nice chunky light-green flower, major trichome coverage, and (for citrus lovers) an intoxicating grapefruit dominated flavor and aroma. The effects consisted of a mild euphoria that accompanied a creeping body buzz. The hea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricSleepy
Avatar for madradlikeyourdad
Member since 2017
this is a very potent strain. you have to watch out and make sure you watch yourself especially if you're a new smoker or took a tolerance break
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepyTingly
write a review

Find Savage Citrus Sunshine nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Savage Citrus Sunshine nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Savage Citrus Sunshine

Lineage

Strain parent
Citrus Sunshine Haze
parent
Strain
Savage Citrus Sunshine

Products with Savage Citrus Sunshine

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Savage Citrus Sunshine nearby.