Citrus Sunshine Haze by Cereal Killer Genetics is, as they describe it, “sunshine in a bag.” It was created by crossing Super Lemon Haze and Kosher Tangie #2. This genetic combination yields three distinct phenotypes ranging from 75/25 sativa-dominant to an even 50/50 split. All phenotypes share a magnificent citrus aroma that runs the gamut from lemon and lime candy, orange, and tangerine with a hint of herbaceous spice. With its high THC content, Citrus Sunshine Haze is not for the unseasoned consumer. This strain is a quality option when looking to combat depression, laziness, and mild pain while remaining upbeat.  

26 people reported 282 effects
Creative 65%
Energetic 65%
Happy 65%
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 61%
Stress 53%
Depression 46%
Anxiety 38%
Pain 34%
ADD/ADHD 34%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Kosher Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Citrus Sunshine Haze
Strain child
Savage Citrus Sunshine
child

