Citrus Sunshine Haze by Cereal Killer Genetics is, as they describe it, “sunshine in a bag.” It was created by crossing Super Lemon Haze and Kosher Tangie #2. This genetic combination yields three distinct phenotypes ranging from 75/25 sativa-dominant to an even 50/50 split. All phenotypes share a magnificent citrus aroma that runs the gamut from lemon and lime candy, orange, and tangerine with a hint of herbaceous spice. With its high THC content, Citrus Sunshine Haze is not for the unseasoned consumer. This strain is a quality option when looking to combat depression, laziness, and mild pain while remaining upbeat.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
30
Find Citrus Sunshine Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Citrus Sunshine Haze nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Citrus Sunshine Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Citrus Sunshine Haze nearby.