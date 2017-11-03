ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 23 reviews

Scout's Honor

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Scout's Honor

Scout’s Honor is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Bert Baccarat and produced by Los Angeles Kush. This strain grows dense, resinous buds with sporadic purple foliage and a generous dusting of trichomes. Scout’s Honor is a cross of OGKB (OG Kush Breath) and OG Kush, giving the strain a pungent, earthy aroma overlaid with a doughy sweetness. This savory and sweet strain stimulates the appetite while imbuing the consumer with weighted, euphoric relaxation. Enjoy Scout’s Honor to help with stress, insomnia, and minor pain relief.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

Avatar for BlackRussia
Member since 2017
This Is amazing. Great texture and smooth yet still strong. I love it.
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for IrocJays
Member since 2017
#ilovelakush quality buds you already know No seal No deal, always providing them flavors from their trees to their wax #ScoutsHonor #LAkush
Reported
feelings
Uplifted
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Enjoyed this strain. Smooth kush smoke with sweet doughy overtones starts out low key buzz working up to a pretty heavy high if enough is smoked. Flexible high that can be social or if enough of this bud is ingested a flat out stoned. More netflix than knocked out. The flower is the cherry on top ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for indicat23
Member since 2017
This is my favorite strain out of all the bomb boxed strains at Los Angeles Kush. The Og smell and doughy taste makes the scouts honor a tasty treat. Speaking of treats, make sure you get your self some because you'll get the munchies lol the high sets you in a chill relaxed mood with out feeling to...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for uhsrslyguise
Member since 2018
Beautiful frosty buds with dark and light greens peeking from behind the off-white trichomes. The full, mid-sized buds are densely packed, but light and fluffy when broken apart by hand. The smell is really incredible. Definitely that kush odor that makes your mouth water and your jaw tingle when y...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Scout's Honor

