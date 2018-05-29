ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 11 reviews

SeattleSoda

SeattleSoda

SeattleSoda is a multigenerational breeding project between Superseed Company and MikeHydro. This strain began with Superseed’s Sodalicious male which was then crossed with Seattle’s own UW Purple. The first generation of this cross went on to propagate all known SeattleSoda seed stock currently in the wild, but several unique phenotypes have also appeared up and down the West Coast. SeattleSoda emits an enchanting aroma of grape candy, frosting, and effervescent sweetness. This is an incredibly heavy hybrid that petrifies the body with blissful, stoney relaxation

Reviews

11

Portlandpreview
Member since 2018
Grape frosting scented, with an incredibly smooth and complex flavor. This herb is effervescent on the exhale, as if it were carbonated! Mellow high, perfect for hiking, biking, or relaxing with your friends. One of my favorite new strains!
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
DurbanDream
Member since 2018
Appearance: light green, lots of crystals, amber colored hairs. Smell: pungent, sweet smell Taste: earthy, piney Effect: headband-like feel, relaxed mind/body, euphoric, creative, not overwhelming Picked up 11.24.18 from cultivate in Leicester, MA. Smoked out of a bubbler and a spoon. Pleasant str...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
awickedbigknife
Member since 2017
First off, I thought it tasted like cherry cola so I assumed that’s why it was called Seattle Soda. I just smoked a half gram preroll and it is nice and relaxing without the sluggishness. I’m pretty alert and comfortably high. I would say this is a good strain for going out and doing stuff, outdoor ...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
OEtheBudda
Member since 2017
Looks nice. Decent bud but nothing out of the ordinary.
feelings
EuphoricHungry
elefkay
Member since 2015
Very nice feeling from Distillate.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

UW
Strain
SeattleSoda

