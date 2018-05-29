SeattleSoda is a multigenerational breeding project between Superseed Company and MikeHydro. This strain began with Superseed’s Sodalicious male which was then crossed with Seattle’s own UW Purple. The first generation of this cross went on to propagate all known SeattleSoda seed stock currently in the wild, but several unique phenotypes have also appeared up and down the West Coast. SeattleSoda emits an enchanting aroma of grape candy, frosting, and effervescent sweetness. This is an incredibly heavy hybrid that petrifies the body with blissful, stoney relaxation