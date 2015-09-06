ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sexxpot is an indica strain bred from Mr. Nice genetics that is said to have aphrodisiac qualities. The story of Sexxpot begins in the bedroom of its conceiver, who was inspired by the arousing qualities of her partner’s stash. Designed to contain lower levels of THC that fall around 14 percent, the idea behind Sexxpot is to provide a euphoric experience without overwhelming the consumer. 

This strain iz hella denk
ArousedHappyHungryTalkativeTingly
I bought this just to try it for my pain. I am very pleased with how it deals with my pain and the fact I am able to sleep all night (at least 6 hours at a time) So glad to have found this wonderful strain
RelaxedSleepy
hello sexy! showed up in l.c. with crazy test scores, albq. s didn't score this high. Nice compact nugs, nice aroma. Wife said it helped focus. No dice on getting her in the mood, but never had a problem. thanks hot stuff!
CreativeFocused
I just tried SexxPot for the first time and it's some of the most delightful marijuana I've ever smoked! (And I've been smoking since 1975.) It's got the expansive qualities of a THC/CBD mix enhanced with CBD-derived terpenes that seem to make all the difference. I didn't feel super "stoned," just f...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
I am a newbie to MMJ. I've had chronic pain issues since 2009, when I was hit on the freeway. This is the only strain I have found so far that helps relive my muscle pain without causing a headache. I vape and this strain gives me a nice fuzzy feeling where I get relief even after the high wears off...
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Mr. Nice
Sexxpot

