Sexxpot is an indica strain bred from Mr. Nice genetics that is said to have aphrodisiac qualities. The story of Sexxpot begins in the bedroom of its conceiver, who was inspired by the arousing qualities of her partner’s stash. Designed to contain lower levels of THC that fall around 14 percent, the idea behind Sexxpot is to provide a euphoric experience without overwhelming the consumer.
