Sherb Cream Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherb Cream Pie.
Sherb Cream Pie strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Sherb Cream Pie strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........8
April 14, 2025
Relaxed
It is sweet and creamy and earthy. It relaxes me but doesn't dope me up. A fairly decent strain. I get it now and then.
s........5
May 29, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I've been trying to chase the high (literally) of my favorite strain that a small grower stopped growing for over a year now. I still have some testing to do but so far - it's looking good. So let's dive in: I have a chronic pain condition and have been looking for something to give me that warm, glowy, body buzz feeling and finally found it in this. Used the DHV last night and I love how this is heavily in the body but allows you to still lock in for a conversation or to watch a TV show while enjoying a cozy bodily sensation. I think this definitely hightens your senses, warm feels extra warm and cozy, cold feels like a pleasant breeze, food does taste flavor enhanced. Meanwhile in the background there's a pleasant melting away sensation on all of your pain points taking you away from what ails you. I normally don't write a review until after a few tries but I'm so pleasantly surprised and this will likely be a go-to. The worst symptoms are that the flavor is long lasting and the cottonmouth is ROUGH but ya know, hydration isn't a bad thing 😂 I've tried other Indicas like Bio-Jesus and Permanent Marker that market being helpful for pain and I do think that Permanent Marker is the most sedative, but this Sherb Cream Pie allows you to enjoy your evening while being blissfully pain free. For me, Bio-Jesus wasn't as melty/pain free and was more goofy, uplifting that my wife use mostly to relieve menstrual cramps and brighten a rough day while still getting that wine-drunk indica feeling. Hope this helps ❤️
s........0
April 13, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Smells really good. Tastes really good too. Just looks kinda ugly.
l........5
April 5, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Really good. Look, smells, and smokes GREAT!
b........6
May 26, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Sherb Cream Pie has an amazing taste and really provides a pleasant high. The first two pulls will get you right where you need to be. The aroma is a strong gassy smell. The buds are purple & orange with a beautiful frost. I’m sure you’ll enjoy this beauty of a strain. #Beamenology™️
W........9
April 24, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Sweet vanilla spice terps and a super smooth smoke with heavy indica effects
t........i
July 2, 2025
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Sherb Cream Pie is a smooth hitter—flavorful and effective without being overwhelming. The high is balanced: uplifting without getting hyper, relaxed without full couch-lock. It’s a good "social chill" or creative flow strain. I like this when I want to stay mellow and functional, whether I’m cooking, writing, or people-watching at the park. Think therapy with a candy shell.
k........k
May 29, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Heavy body, sleepy, lazy. Don't feel much euphoria or confusion. pretty good smell