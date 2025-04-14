I've been trying to chase the high (literally) of my favorite strain that a small grower stopped growing for over a year now. I still have some testing to do but so far - it's looking good. So let's dive in: I have a chronic pain condition and have been looking for something to give me that warm, glowy, body buzz feeling and finally found it in this. Used the DHV last night and I love how this is heavily in the body but allows you to still lock in for a conversation or to watch a TV show while enjoying a cozy bodily sensation. I think this definitely hightens your senses, warm feels extra warm and cozy, cold feels like a pleasant breeze, food does taste flavor enhanced. Meanwhile in the background there's a pleasant melting away sensation on all of your pain points taking you away from what ails you. I normally don't write a review until after a few tries but I'm so pleasantly surprised and this will likely be a go-to. The worst symptoms are that the flavor is long lasting and the cottonmouth is ROUGH but ya know, hydration isn't a bad thing 😂 I've tried other Indicas like Bio-Jesus and Permanent Marker that market being helpful for pain and I do think that Permanent Marker is the most sedative, but this Sherb Cream Pie allows you to enjoy your evening while being blissfully pain free. For me, Bio-Jesus wasn't as melty/pain free and was more goofy, uplifting that my wife use mostly to relieve menstrual cramps and brighten a rough day while still getting that wine-drunk indica feeling. Hope this helps ❤️