Sherb Cream Pie is a weed strain. Yet another delicious dessert strain, Sherb Cream Pie is made from Ice Cream Cake x Sherb Bx1, which is short for Sherbert 'backcrossed' one time. Backcrossing means breeding a strain back onto itself to hopefully get more of the desirable traits. Sherm Cream Pie should be a potent indica hybrid that yields frosty, purple dapples, and popular 'candy-gas' smells. Nurseries say Sherm Cream Pie finishes flowering in the standard 9 weeks. It stretches a relatively high amount during flowering.
- 41% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
