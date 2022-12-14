Sherbet Cookies
Sherbet Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Sherbet Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Sherbet Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and euphoric. Sherbet Cookies has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sherbet Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sherbet Cookies sensations
Sherbet Cookies helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
