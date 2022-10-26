Gravity Apple
The weed strain Gravity Apple is an heirloom mix of the ‘Apple Custard’ variant of Sunset Sherbert OG, crossed to MAC. Gravity Apple comes from a collaboration by Humboldt dry farmers Alluvium Organics and Happy Dreams Genetics, creator of Vanilla Frosting. The parent, Apple Custard, unites Sunset Sherbert, Triple OG, and Apple Frosting. MAC is a breeder Capulator’s game-changing Miracle Alien Cookies. Together, Gravity Apple hits delicious and soothing, mixing Apple Custard’s super-sweet and creamy sour apple flavor with a touch of woody pine, plus MAC’s dank, sour citrus, and a spicy earthy overtones. The indica hybrid may bonk you on the head for some nighttime rest.
