Sherbhead
Sherbhead effects are mostly energizing.
Sherbhead is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sherbhead, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sherbhead sensations
Sherbhead helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
