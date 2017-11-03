ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shining Silver Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Shining Silver Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 11 reviews

Shining Silver Haze

Shining Silver Haze

Shining Silver Haze is Royal Queen Seeds’ version of Super Silver Haze. Created through a ceaseless pursuit of quality Haze genetics, Shining Silver Haze blends classic early 70’s Haze effects into a modern, high-potency, heavy yielding strain. The onset of this strain is primarily cerebral, offering an uplifting buzz that takes the edge of repetitive tasks or chores. The bouquet is sweet and spiced, offering traditional Haze notes overlaid with a hint of pepper. Enjoy this sativa-dominant strain throughout the day to jumpstart euphoria and enhance mood.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for tristzarie
Member since 2017
Really good sativa, i've got srtrange strains it feels like indica when you smok a bit, but after several tokes i fell energy very good. Grab some water for smoke, Shining will make you thirsty as hell
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for jkarnib61
Member since 2017
Amazing strain. Made me think about the best memories of my childhood. Also helps that the weather in my area was beautiful. It sends you on a journey to relive your favorite childhood memories and best experiences (even some you forgot existed) Amazing strain, my favorite by far.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Gullo
Member since 2019
Found this strain by a friend's recommendation. I've been using the Power Plant in the night since it gives me that sweet relaxation I needed to grab some sleep since the indicas are still growing, and In my mind i though "hmm, I might also try this one at night". WRONGGG !!! that vaporization took ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Wonderful daytime strain. Brings on a fantastic euphoria and energy. Definitely buying again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Majny
Member since 2018
good good on first look eye, very strong one blunt and 2 hours chill
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Shining Silver Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Shining Silver Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Shining Silver Haze
User uploaded image of Shining Silver Haze

Lineage

Strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Shining Silver Haze

Products with Shining Silver Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Shining Silver Haze nearby.