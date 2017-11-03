Shining Silver Haze is Royal Queen Seeds’ version of Super Silver Haze. Created through a ceaseless pursuit of quality Haze genetics, Shining Silver Haze blends classic early 70’s Haze effects into a modern, high-potency, heavy yielding strain. The onset of this strain is primarily cerebral, offering an uplifting buzz that takes the edge of repetitive tasks or chores. The bouquet is sweet and spiced, offering traditional Haze notes overlaid with a hint of pepper. Enjoy this sativa-dominant strain throughout the day to jumpstart euphoria and enhance mood.
