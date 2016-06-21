ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.8 13 reviews

Silverhawks OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Pine

Silverhawks OG
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Silverhawks OG is a strong cross between Super Silver Haze and White Fire Alien OG, preferred by consumers for daytime use. This sativa-dominant strain is creative and energizing while remaining useful for relieving discomforts such as cramps, muscle spasms, and anxiety. Expect a funky, pungent citrus aroma with hints of fuel.

Reviews

13

Avatar for GrapesonGrapesonGrapes
Member since 2016
Nabbed some of this flower this evening, and man was I pleased. I had never heard of this strain, but I took one wiff of it and had to have some. The aroma is very pungent and citrusy. Very reminiscent of the super silver haze parent. The flavor was earthy and extremely citrusy. Some of the best fla...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Umfocus
Member since 2016
Nice mild taste... Excellent head high
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for RustyFarace
Member since 2017
One of my absolute favorites!! Probably one the best sativas out there right now! Nice even energetic high..."HIGHLY" recommend! 😜
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for provocativeangel
Member since 2014
I don't know if this was silver hawks og but I know it was silver hawk and it was a sativa anyway I was stoned outta my mind off this stuff! I haven't been THAT HIGH that fast in the longest time,and how long it lasted ?! Very good and won't disappoint no matter how little or how often u smoke lol t...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Time for another of my Strain Reviews ! This new strain was brought to me by my Great Mohawk Friends ! Silverhawks OG is a mix of Super Silver Haze x White Fire Alien OG and it's a 75% Sativa vs. 25% Indica. This super Dank Cannabis is really surprising to me as it has a definite Diesel odour to...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Silverhawks OG

Products with Silverhawks OG

