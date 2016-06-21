- Fruity
- Peppery
- Pine
Silverhawks OG is a strong cross between Super Silver Haze and White Fire Alien OG, preferred by consumers for daytime use. This sativa-dominant strain is creative and energizing while remaining useful for relieving discomforts such as cramps, muscle spasms, and anxiety. Expect a funky, pungent citrus aroma with hints of fuel.
