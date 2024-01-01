Sin City Diesel
aka Sin Diesel
Sin City Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Headband Diesel and Sour Jack. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sin City Diesel is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Sin City Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sin City Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sin City Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
