Sativa

4.5 199 reviews

Sour Jack

aka Jack Diesel

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 199 reviews

Sour Jack

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

Effects

140 people reported 1022 effects
Energetic 60%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 49%
Euphoric 42%
Depression 35%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 17%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

199

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Jack

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Sour Jack

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Conspiracy Kush, Starfighter, Sour Jack, Aurora Borealis, and Marionberry Kush
