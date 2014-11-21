Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
199
Find Sour Jack nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Jack nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Sour Jack
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Jack nearby.