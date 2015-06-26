Sinai, also known as Red Sea, is an Egyptian landrace strain cultivated on the Sinai Peninsula by the indigenous Bedouin population. There are two known phenotypes of the variety: a shorter tree-like indica expression and a taller sativa-like vine that is easier to train. Both emit a pungent aroma, but the dense indica pheno adds a skunky note to the mix. Originally Sinai was fertilized using mud from the Nile River or fresh camel dung, and was grown to produce hash using the traditional methods that have been practiced in the Middle East for centuries. The resulting effects are euphoric, blissful, and offer an array of therapeutic benefits.