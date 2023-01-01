stock photo similar to Skilatti
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Skilatti

Skilatti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelatti. This strain is ‘47%’ sativa and 53% indica. Skilatti is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Skilatti typically ranges from $15-$20. We are still learning about Skilatti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Skilatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Skilatti

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Skilatti products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Skilatti near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight