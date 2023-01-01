stock photo similar to Skilatti
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Skilatti
write a review
Skilatti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelatti. This strain is ‘47%’ sativa and 53% indica. Skilatti is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Skilatti typically ranges from $15-$20. We are still learning about Skilatti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Skilatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to SkilattiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Skilatti products near you
Similar to Skilatti near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—