Indica

4.5 26 reviews

Skydog

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Skydog

A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.

Effects

Happy 55%
Relaxed 55%
Focused 50%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 44%
Anxiety 55%
Stress 50%
Pain 33%
Depression 27%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

Avatar for dawgwings
Member since 2015
Completely satisfying combination of mood elevating happiness, with a long lasting body relaxation that I have instantly fallen in complete LOVE with! Oh Canada! Been hanging steady with this strain, a 70/30 Indica dominate that never makes me pass out, awesome! Others may need that sleepy hybrid, b...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Mason84
Member since 2012
A truly amazing strain. Some of the smelliest herb I've ever had. Picked up an 1/8th from JPC in Phoenix and I was blown away. One of my top 5 for surel
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTingly
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
This strain is really nice. Dense and drenched in crystals. A very tingly high. I recommend this.
Reported
feelings
ArousedUplifted
Avatar for Potheadpotsmoker
Member since 2015
Got some and it has lasted me a good while, unlike other strains! Does give some harsh dry mouth but the high lasts!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for CannibusConnoissuer
Member since 2015
Smooth, groove high! Smoked this while it was raining and fell in love. Love the crystal dusting as well.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Photos

