A Canadian F1 hybrid strain that crosses its lineage with some haze and strong some indicas. Skydog is notorious for being a pretty intense strain that takes consumers to new heights. With a generous dusting of crystals and big clusters of buds, this lemony tasting herb will have you happy to take a nice stroll anywhere you please.
