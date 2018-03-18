ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Snow Goddess

Snow Goddess

Snow Goddess by 303 Seeds is a cross of Goddess OG and Ski Train. This OG hybrid combines the enchanting strawberry-watermelon bubblegum aroma of Goddess OG (from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders) and the frosty snowdrift-level trichome coverage of Ski Train. Snow Goddess has relaxing, mellowing effects that can work well for consumers suffering from stress, depression, and pain. At the proper dose, Snow Goddess’s centering high can also offer focus for those looking to maintain concentration and productivity.     

Avatar for IrisDoll
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorite strains. It’s very relaxing but also makes you incredibly aroused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Dragrat
Member since 2018
very very smooth and taste pretty good too. Get that great tingle as it sets in. lightens my mood and does amazing with my anxiety! love it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Koopday
Member since 2017
Faded, heady and not sleepy or lazy.. just feel good and truly “high”. People may be sleeping on this one... recommendation: Don’t sleep on Snow Goddess.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for amazonacapoeira
Member since 2017
This is the BEST strain I have ever had. It makes me feel like I am floating on a cloud of pure bliss. I love stretching, working out, and doing yoga while using it. I have a few chronic autoimmune illnesses that leave my joints stiff and my whole body in terrible pain 24/7, but snow goddess makes m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappy
Avatar for x1Prince
Member since 2019
The perfect strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyRelaxedUplifted
