  3. Snowball
Hybrid

4.9 9 reviews

Snowball

Cannabinoids

Snowball

Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.

Reviews

9

Similar strains

Lineage

The White
Strain
Snowball

