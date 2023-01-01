Socks
Socks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Giesel and Birthday Cake. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Socks is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 15-18%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Socks features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Socks typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Socks’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Socks, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to SocksOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Socks products near you
Similar to Socks near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—