Crossing the fuel-flavored Chemdog with Mass Super Skunk, Giesel is a strain with a wonderful bag appeal, flavor, and high. Buds give off gassy, sweet candy, and skunk aromas while tasting of citrus and fuel. The high produces both cerebral and physical effects that may wind you down into a relaxed state, perfect for a quiet evening to catch up on some much-needed rest.
