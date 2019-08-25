ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Giesel

Giesel

Crossing the fuel-flavored Chemdog with Mass Super Skunk, Giesel is a strain with a wonderful bag appeal, flavor, and high. Buds give off gassy, sweet candy, and skunk aromas while tasting of citrus and fuel. The high produces both cerebral and physical effects that may wind you down into a relaxed state, perfect for a quiet evening to catch up on some much-needed rest. 

 

Member since 2019
I purchased this strain in a .5 gram cartridge and it was much better than I’d even hoped for. It has an earthy taste and fast onset. I’d recommend trying it out 👌🏽
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Member since 2020
it is a good in between bud. I suffer from ptsd and anxiety and this bud helped me this morning in getting going. I was calm yet ready to go.
Focused
Member since 2013
Great taste and heavy effects. Truly medicating.
EuphoricSleepy
