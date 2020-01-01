ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sorbet #11

Sorbet #11

Part of the Lemonnade brand, Sorbet #11 is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and the Original Lemonnade. This strain brings out the sweet berry cream flavor associated with Sherbert, while introducing sharp citrus undertones that make it taste just like a lemon sherbet. As for the high, it offers a sedative and mellow buzz perfect for a daytime nap or long lunch break.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
The Original Lemonnade
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Sorbet #11

