stock photo similar to Sour Apple Gelato
HybridTHC 34%CBD —
Sour Apple Gelato
write a review
Sour Apple Gelato is a cannabis strain bred by Bakery Genetics. Sour Apple Gelato is an indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Sour Apple x Gelato #33. Sour Apple Gelato averages 31 to 37% THC. Sour Apple Gelato's main terpenes are myrcene, linalool, and terpinolene. We're still learning more about Sour Apple Gelato, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Apple GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Apple Gelato products near you
Similar to Sour Apple Gelato near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—