HybridTHC 25%CBD

Sour Mints

Sour Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Animal Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sour Mints is known for its robust THC content, typically reaching around 25%, making this strain more suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Sour Mints features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sour Mints typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Sour Mints' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


