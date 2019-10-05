ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Sour OG Cheese

Sour OG Cheese

A limited release cultivar from Ethos Genetics, Sour OG Cheese crosses a Jew’s Gold x Citral Skunk strain and Colin OG. Known for its chunky, colorful flowers, this strain produces a noticeable funk of cheese alongside a sour, musky, and floral aroma. Many may expect a light, euphoric body high.

Lineage

First strain parent
Citral Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Colin OG S1
parent
Strain
Sour OG Cheese

