Bred by Ethos, Colin OG S1 is a cross of Grateful Dawg x The White x (Sour Diesel x Flo). It produces large spongy flowers that take on a dark hue, letting the trichomes stand out. A pungent diesel smell mixes with floral and citrus notes, creating a unique flavor profile. With strong parent genetics, Colin OG S1 offers a potent high that will brighten your day at the risk of forgetting what was on your to-do list.
