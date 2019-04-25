ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Colin OG S1
Hybrid

Colin OG S1

Colin OG S1

Bred by Ethos, Colin OG S1 is a cross of Grateful Dawg x The White x (Sour Diesel x Flo). It produces large spongy flowers that take on a dark hue, letting the trichomes stand out. A pungent diesel smell mixes with floral and citrus notes, creating a unique flavor profile. With strong parent genetics, Colin OG S1 offers a potent high that will brighten your day at the risk of forgetting what was on your to-do list.

Lineage

First strain parent
Flo
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Colin OG S1
Strain child
Sour OG Cheese
child

