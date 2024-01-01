stock photo similar to Sour Peaches
Sour Peaches
Sour Peaches is a cannabis strain combining AJ's Sour Diesel with Moroccan Peaches. Sour Peaches comes from Purple City Genetics of Oakland, CA in 2024. Sour Peaches grows very large with a very large hash yield of 6 to 7 percent. We're still learning more about Sour Peaches so leave one of the first reviews.
