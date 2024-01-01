stock photo similar to Moroccan Peaches
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Moroccan Peaches

Moroccan Peaches is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange. It won first place in the Rosin category at the 2023 Emerald Cup for its intense peach terps and uplifting effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moroccan Peaches, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

