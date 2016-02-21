ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 36 reviews

Sour Pebbles

Sour Pebbles

Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.

Effects

25 people reported 208 effects
Happy 84%
Uplifted 68%
Energetic 64%
Euphoric 60%
Talkative 56%
Depression 44%
Stress 40%
Pain 28%
Fatigue 20%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

36

Avatar for payrenner
Member since 2015
I was super stressed out and super irritable yesterday, and I decided to take a snap of Sour Pebbles. My stress was gone in an instant, and my day got a lot better. This is an awesome strain for anxiety and is perfect to give to a friend who is being a little bitch so they can chill TF out.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bailey.rahn@leafly.com
Member since 2013
My brain took a train down a river called Freedom.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Earthchild
Member since 2014
This is a Strong Sativa High, similar to Snoops dream. Comes on fast,.like guzzling a coffee. Feel uplifted and happy, and seemed to lighten my vision like psychedelic mushrooms can. Eyes feel a bit weird. One hit is perfect...last time I pushed it with this strain, and was having to fight off the f...
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for zeekfreak
Member since 2015
Absolute favorite strain and it's grown right here in Washington. Smoke this stuff just before work to deal with chronic body pain. Plus it gets me going, focused, and most of all enjoying the shit I don't want to do! Haha This is great for my social anxiety and all other stress/anxiety. I would hig...
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for alexlposada
Member since 2015
Makes me happy and wanna dance and laugh a lot. But it doesn't last very long
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
FPOG
parent
Strain
Sour Pebbles
Strain child
Sweet Pebbles
child

