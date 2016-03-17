ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Sweet Pebbles
Hybrid

4.7 11 reviews

Sweet Pebbles

Sweet Pebbles

Sweet Pebbles, bred by Fire Bros. in Washington, is an aromatic hybrid strain with uplifting, happy effects. Those of you who love the strains Fruity Pebbles and Sour Pebbles are likely to appreciate the similar flavor profile of Sweet Pebbles, whose aroma is more floral than that of its sour-smelling relatives. Be prepared for Sweet Pebbles’ dreamy euphoria to lull your body into elevated relaxation while the mind wanders freely with creativity and focus.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

1992andy420
Member since 2017
amazing flower very tasty with a little berry tang. great for my arthritis and joint pain
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
OregonLavendar
Member since 2015
Nice high allowing focus, energy, and smiles. Not a giggly high, but definitely one that relaxes, makes life pleasant, and encourages creativity. Possible tendency toward talkativeness. Taste was quite pleasant.
CreativeHappyRelaxed
cameronsage
Member since 2014
Creativity. Reduced Stress. Tasty
CreativeRelaxed
mspeanut745
Member since 2017
Great for inflammation and my pain from arthritis. Does make me hungry though.
HappyHungryRelaxed
wayoflife
Member since 2014
Nice heavy hitter. Gave me the giggles, over all happy effects. Would definitely order this one again.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Photos

Lineage

Sour Pebbles
FPOG
Sweet Pebbles

Products with Sweet Pebbles

