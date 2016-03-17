Sweet Pebbles, bred by Fire Bros. in Washington, is an aromatic hybrid strain with uplifting, happy effects. Those of you who love the strains Fruity Pebbles and Sour Pebbles are likely to appreciate the similar flavor profile of Sweet Pebbles, whose aroma is more floral than that of its sour-smelling relatives. Be prepared for Sweet Pebbles’ dreamy euphoria to lull your body into elevated relaxation while the mind wanders freely with creativity and focus.