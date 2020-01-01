A tart and uplifting strain from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Puss is a cross of California Sour, Lemon OG, and Critical. This strain has a sour lemon terpene profile and gets a boost in yields from its Critical parent. Lime green buds will provide a carefree high to help you make the most of a free Saturday.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Sour Puss nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Puss nearby.
Lineage
Products with Sour Puss
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Puss nearby.