Hybrid

Sour Puss

Sour Puss

A tart and uplifting strain from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Puss is a cross of California Sour, Lemon OG, and Critical. This strain has a sour lemon terpene profile and gets a boost in yields from its Critical parent. Lime green buds will provide a carefree high to help you make the most of a free Saturday.

Lineage

California Sour
Lemon OG Kush
Sour Puss

