ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Star Head
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Sour Star Head
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.2 5 reviews

Sour Star Head

Sour Star Head

Sour Star Head, also known as Killer Love, is a flavorful new strain from Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Oregon. This strain is a cross of Ultra Love, Sour Tangie, and Star Killer, and it falls firmly into the sativa-dominant category. Sour Star Head is tart and fruity on the nose while the flavor demonstrates similar quality, but with a creamy finish. The plant grows bulbous, round buds and offers consumers a cerebral and inspiring energy that can promote productivity and combat fatigue.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for Marlinm3
Member since 2018
Very uplifting strain, gets you through the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Find Sour Star Head nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Star Head nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Star Killer
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Tangie
parent
Strain
Sour Star Head

Products with Sour Star Head

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Star Head nearby.

Most popular in