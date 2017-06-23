Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.
