Hybrid

4.5 60 reviews

Sour Strawberry Diesel

Sour Strawberry Diesel

Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.

Effects

34 people reported 267 effects
Happy 76%
Relaxed 70%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 50%
Talkative 35%
Stress 35%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 20%
ADD/ADHD 20%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

60

Photos

Products with Sour Strawberry Diesel

