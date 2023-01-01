HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Sour Tropicana
Sour Tropicana is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Tropicana Cookies. This unique cross produces a flavor profile featuring sour lime, diesel fuel and spiced oranges. Sour Tropicana produces buds that are small and violet. Growers say this strain produces an above average yield.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Tropicana
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Tropicana strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Tropicana products near you
Similar to Sour Tropicana near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—