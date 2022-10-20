Sourdough Kush
aka Sour Dough Kush
Sourdough Kush effects are mostly calming.
Sourdough Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Sourdough Kush, also known as Sour Dough Kush,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, creative, and relaxed. Sourdough Kush has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sourdough Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sourdough Kush sensations
Sourdough Kush helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
