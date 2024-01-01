stock photo similar to South Bay Bessie
HybridTHC 20%CBD

South Bay Bessie

South Bay Bessie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 91 and Deathstar. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. South Bay Bessie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Gas Reaper Genetics, the average price of South Bay Bessie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about South Bay Bessie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed South Bay Bessie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



