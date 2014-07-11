Space Needle, named after Seattle's iconic landmark, is a mostly sativa strain descended from Blue Dream and Vortex. Artists needing a creative kick will appreciate Space Needle's engaged and imaginative buzz, while patients may look to this sativa for relief of stress, anxiety, and depression.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
Find Space Needle nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Space Needle nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Space Needle
Hang tight. We're looking for Space Needle nearby.