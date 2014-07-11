ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Space Needle
Sativa

3.6 12 reviews

Space Needle, named after Seattle's iconic landmark, is a mostly sativa strain descended from Blue Dream and Vortex. Artists needing a creative kick will appreciate Space Needle's engaged and imaginative buzz, while patients may look to this sativa for relief of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Lineage

Vortex
Blue Dream
