Hybrid

Spice

Bred by Mr. Nice, Spice involves a cross of a Hawaiian indica and a Hawaiian sativa. The strain grows like a sativa but finishes quickly like an indica. In 8 weeks you can expect massive lime green and yellow buds coated in white trichomes. Flavors and aromas are fruity and tropical and are accompanied by a whimsical high that may remind you of relaxing on the beach.

