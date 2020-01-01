Bred by Mr. Nice, Spice involves a cross of a Hawaiian indica and a Hawaiian sativa. The strain grows like a sativa but finishes quickly like an indica. In 8 weeks you can expect massive lime green and yellow buds coated in white trichomes. Flavors and aromas are fruity and tropical and are accompanied by a whimsical high that may remind you of relaxing on the beach.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
No reviews yet.
Find Spice nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Spice nearby.
Products with Spice
Hang tight. We're looking for Spice nearby.